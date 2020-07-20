Police: Bellefonte man drunkenly brawled with officers

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)–A Bellefonte man is facing charges related to drunkenly fighting police officers and attempting to choke one officer while giving the officer a black eye.

State College Police said 34-year-old Erik Grosso was lying on the ground unconscious at 740 South Atherton Street when Centre LifeLink EMS and State College Police arrived around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July, 15.

Police report that when Grosso woke up, he showed clear signs of intoxication and refused to call a sober friend to pick him up.

When police then told Grosso he was being arrested for public drunkenness, they said he wrestled with them and wrapped his arms around an officer’s head–trying to choke him–while also giving the officer a black eye.

Police said Grosso also threatened to headbutt and kill officers.

He’s charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple assault, harassment, public drunkenness, and two counts of disorderly conduct.

Grosso was released on unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July, 22.