LOGAN TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Logan Township Police Department is asking for anyone who may have had items taken from their vehicles to come forward.

WTAJ is told the thefts happened between July 19 and 20 in the Lakemont area in Altoona.

Officers say they could be connected to a serial burglary case.

If you feel you are a victim, you’re asked to call the department.