Police arrest wanted Clearfield man with meth, needles found in his pockets

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township Police responded to a trespassing call that turned into catching a wanted man with a State Parole warrant.

When responding to the call just after noon on August 12, police found Bradley Alan Maines, 42, who was wanted by State Parole.

While taking Maines into custody, police found four baggies of meth, two needles and assorted paraphernalia in his pockets.

Agents from State parole took custody of Maines and charges of possession are pending by the Lawrence Township Police Departement.