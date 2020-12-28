Police arrest suspect after shots fired in Johnstown, investigation continues

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police say multiple suspects were involved in the shooting near the intersection of Cedar and Wood Street, but only one is in custody.

According to the report, police spoke with Bryce Gibson who was taken to Conemaugh Medical Center by a cruiser on Sunday after he says police stopped him on Messenger Street, telling the officer that he was running for cover after hearing the shots fired.

Gibson said he didn’t know what happened to his thumb, but he had an injury.

The officer then spoke with multiple witnesses at the scene of the shooting who described what both men were wearing. One is a green parka jacket with a fur collar, the other in a similar jacket with fur but purple in color.

One witness told police that they heard the one in the green jacket with a fur collar yell out that he was hit before picking the gun up that was dropped. Both then ran from the scene and the witnesses lost sight of them.

Gibson was noted as having a green jacket with a fur collar and dark pants when police spoke with him at the hospital.

Gibson is currently facing charges of Aggravated assault, Recklessly endangering another person, and Flight to avoid apprehension.

Police are asking anyone with tips to call the Johnstown Police Department or anonymously submit tips through the Tip 411 app.

This is a developing story. WTAJ will continue you bring you the latest information.

THE LATEST: