Police: arrest made in car thefts, investigation continues

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – A male was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon due to his involvement in a recent string of car burglaries.

19-year-old Michael Rego was originally arrested last week along with two juveniles after the group was caught red-handed breaking into an unlocked vehicle.

“On April 22, our officers got dispatched to a car alarm that was going off, seeing the suspects we got into a foot chase,” stated Sgt. Matthew Plummer, Altoona Police Department.

The group was processed, then released while a detective at the Altoona Police Department put together a warrant for their arrest in multiple other thefts.

However when Rego was stopped for a traffic citation on Tuesday, he decided to run away.

The pursuit ended when Rego jumped out of his still-moving car and fled on foot. Watch the video below:

Plummer added, “It looks like he’s going 20-25 mph when he actually jumps from the drivers seat, or the drivers door of the vehicle.”

Luckily, the unoccupied car didn’t injure anybody when it crashed. Rego also only received minor injuries.

He will be charged with felony eluding, reckless endangerment, and multiple burglary charges according the police.

There were 42 vehicles so they will be charged with 42 counts of thefts.

Police say the investigation into the car burglaries is still ongoing as in the past two weeks alone there have been over 50 vehicle thefts

while some arrests have been made, police believe there are separate groups involved.

The first group involving Rego and two juveniles makes up for the bulk of the incidents, but police say that they are trying to resolve another, unrelated spree of vehicle thefts that have occurred in the last week.

The photos below from the department’s Facebook page are believed to be people who broke into multiple cars during a one night spree last during the week of April 20th.

If you’ve noticed your car has been broken into lately, or you recognized the suspects in this photo, call the Altoona Police department or message them on their Facebook page.