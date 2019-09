MARION TWP., CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police conducted a traffic stop on September 4, 2019, just after 3 a.m. that resulted in finding Ecstacy and Molly.

Zhiqiang Zhu, 28, of Chicago was pulled over for a standard traffic stop when police found 780 MDMA capsules in his 2016 Ford.

Zhu was placed into Centre County Jail on $100,000 bail.