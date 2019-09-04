Police arrest Centre County woman for choking, kicking 2-month-old child

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Howard Borough woman has been questioned and charged when police found evidence of her choking, kicking, hitting and assaulting her 2-month-old child, causing life-threatening and permanent injuries.

Mindy Jackson, 28, has been charged after Centre Child and Youth Services contacted police on August 21, about possible abuse.

Police report that the child was life-lifted to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville from the Mount Nittany Emergency Room due to brain hemorrhaging and non-accidental trauma had to be considered.

During the course of the investigation, police received a search warrant of Jackson’s residence to find any items that may be associated with blunt force trauma.

A few days later, police report they got another search warrant to retrieve Jackson’s security cameras there were located in the home.

They showed footage to the Dr. at Geisinger and he confirmed that what he saw very well could have caused the hemorrhaging in the head and both eyes, and fractures to the left leg. All from smothering and shaking.

Jackson was questioned by police after being read her Miranda rights. She denied everything until police showed her the evidence from her own security system.

Jackson admitted that she was frustrated and never acted that way, but was just trying to get the baby to stop crying.

The father who never witnessed anything stated he was alarmed when he had trouble getting the baby to eat and fully open her eyes but thought maybe she was just tired.

Jackson has been charged with numerous felonies and is currently being held in jail.

Doctors tell police that if the child survives, she will never be the same and have to live with the effects of this for the rest of her life.