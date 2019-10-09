Police arrest a Bedford man for sexually assaulting 13-year-old

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police report that they’ve arrested a 19-year-old Bedford man for having sexual relations with a 13-year-old girl.

Hunter Bingham reportedly drove his motorcycle to where the girl was in the morning hours of June 3, 2019, for sexual intercourse.

Police state the investigation was opened when a Trooper observed text messages on Bingham’s cell phone that detailed the night with the girl.

According to the report, Bingham was charged Tuesday, October 8, 2019, with unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, corruption of a minor, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault.

Bingham is currently in the Bedford County Jail after not being able to post a $100,000 bond.