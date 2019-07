HOUTZDALE BOROUGH, CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Clearfield have arrested a 16-year-old after he led them on a pursuit through the Houtzdale/Ramey area, they report.

The teen, whose name was not released, was reportedly driving under the influence shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Friday, July 12.

The charges of fleeing and eluding, along with the DUI, were passed on to the Juvenile Probation Department.