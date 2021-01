ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces charges in Logan Township after police say he threatened to kill Sheetz employees.

Jeffrey Jackson, 57, allegedly made the threats over the course of several days in early January, according to Logan Township police.

The threats to employees of the store on the 1600 block of Pleasant Valley Boulevard were reported on Jan. 6. Charges of misdemeanor terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct are pending.

