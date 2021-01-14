Police: Altoona man struck with metal pipe after breaking in, threatening to kill girlfriend

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man who police say was struck on the head with a metal pipe and kicked down his girlfriend’s door to demand money is now behind bars.

Albert Marini, 59, and his neighbor, Wayne Williams, 51, face felony burglary and related charges after the two men allegedly broke into Marini’s girlfriend’s home on the 400 block of Fourth Avenue at about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Marini rushed the woman after kicking open her door and pushed her backward, threatening to kill her over money he thought she owed him from prior drug deals, according to police. She hit him in the head with a metal pipe.

Both Marini and Williams have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 27.