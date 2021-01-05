Police: Altoona man passed out on random couch, drugs found in pocket

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTA) — An Altoona man is facing criminal trespass charges after he allegedly walked into a stranger’s apartment and passed out on a couch.

Matthew Hazlett, 35, allegedly walked into an apartment on Broad Avenue Monday night, and mumbled something to a resident there before sitting down and passing out.

Police said the suspect didn’t know how or why he was there. According to the report, Hazlett was snoring and not responding to officers’ original attempts at waking him.

When officers finally got him to wake up, police said he was unable to state where he was currently located or where he came from prior to entering the apartment. According to police, the victim does not know Hazlett in any manner.

During a search, police found 15 stamp baggies containing a powdery substance and another baggie with a white residue in Hazlett’s pockets.

Hazlett has a preliminary hearing slated for Jan. 20.

