Police: Altoona man exposed himself while breaking into parked car

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was placed under arrest after reportedly exposing himself and breaking into a car in a parking lot.

Kevin Holmes, 40

Police report that 40-year-old Kevin Holmes, who is currently homeless, was found in a woman’s car at Station Medical after she came out from having blood drawn. The woman told police that Holmes was rooting through her car with his pants down around his thighs. She asked Holmes to leave her car and ended up going back inside the building to call the police.

After arriving at the scene Altoona police report that Holmes was sitting on a bench, swaying back and forth and crying. It was discovered that he has multiple interactions on May 11 with Altoona school police and Pennsylvania State Police for similar behavior.

Holmes was taken into custody and charged with open lewdness, disorderly conduct, theft from a vehicle, and public drunkenness.