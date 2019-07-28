Police: 4 shot at 2 locations in Uniontown; arrest made

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect was arrested after gunfire in two locations in a western Pennsylvania city wounded four people.

Uniontown police say one person was shot on a city street early Sunday and three people were later shot at a party two blocks away shortly before 4 a.m.

One of the victims was reported in critical condition at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Police say the three other victims had injuries not considered life-threatening. Details about the victims weren’t released but police said they were two men and two women.

Police say a suspect was taken into custody but wasn’t immediately charged.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss