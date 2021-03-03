Pole fitness classes empowering women

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Women in the Altoona area are trying a new fitness class, with a twist. Pole fitness classes are becoming increasingly popular across the United States, and now, six women in Altoona decided to bring these classes to the area as a way to empower women.

Nicole Seiner is one of the six co-owners and instructors of Body, Mind and Chrome. “I always say coming in the door is the hardest part – because I don’t think anybody knows what they’re getting themselves into when they come. We have our traditional pole fitness classes which are more trick based, strength-based and then we have a pole flow which is more of a traditional pole class where you get to where the high shoes and do all of the beautiful flowy movements, and we have some off the pole classes as well,” said Seiner.



The students that take the class say they love the environment and the feeling of strength they get from the class. “That’s what kept us coming back and made us want to share it with other people because I think there’s a stigma attached to pole fitness – you know pole dancing but it’s so much more than that,” said Seiner.

The facility opened in January of this year, and they’ve been busy ever since. “I am blown away everyday we had to add classes because our classes were filling up so fast,” said Seiner.

The facility offers classes all throughout the week at all skill levels. And then students just can’t seem to get enough. “I’m a very shy person and coming here has really brought me out of my shell.” I’ve made friends, and I know if I’m having a bad day, I can come here and they’ll cheer me up. It’s amazing, they uplift you and you have a sense of family here,” said student Morgan Dodson.



The students say it makes them feel powerful in every way. “This is way out of my comfort zone; I’ve never really done anything like this, and I just like how I feel about myself after I leave. Every class I feel stronger, it’s amazing,” said Dodson.

Despite whatever people might think about pole dancing, these girl are proud of what they can accomplish. “If they don’t like it, that’s fine — that’s not their thing but it’s my thing and I’m going to embrace it,” said Dodson.

Body, Mind and Chrome is located at 3415 Pleasant Valley blvd in Altoona.