Planned power outage in Altoona this weekend

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penelec is planning a power outage for Altoona residents Saturday, May 9th.
Penelec will be working on their East End Substation from 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
The following areas will be without power during that four hour period:
- The area from 1st Street to 11th Street and 30th Street
- The area between South 5th Street and 9th Street
- Kettle Street, Lloyd Street and Pearl Street
- The area from 1st Avenue to 8th Avenue
- 10th Avenue, N. 8th Avenue
- East 2nd Avenue to East 6th Avenue
- Bell Avenue, Crawford Avenue
Traffic signals at the following locations will be on generator power and operating:
- 6th Avenue and 7th Street
- 6th Avenue and 8th Street
- 3rd Avenue and Lloyd Street (Flasher Signal)
Fire Station No. 3 (530 Crawford Avenue) will still be operating during the outage.
Questions? Call Penelec at 1-800-545-7741.