Planned power outage in Altoona this weekend

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penelec is planning a power outage for Altoona residents Saturday, May 9th.

Penelec will be working on their East End Substation from 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

The following areas will be without power during that four hour period:

The area from 1st Street to 11th Street and 30th Street

The area between South 5th Street and 9th Street

Kettle Street, Lloyd Street and Pearl Street

The area from 1st Avenue to 8th Avenue

10th Avenue, N. 8th Avenue

East 2nd Avenue to East 6th Avenue

Bell Avenue, Crawford Avenue

Traffic signals at the following locations will be on generator power and operating:

6th Avenue and 7th Street

6th Avenue and 8th Street

3rd Avenue and Lloyd Street (Flasher Signal)

Fire Station No. 3 (530 Crawford Avenue) will still be operating during the outage.

Questions? Call Penelec at 1-800-545-7741.