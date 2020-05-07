Planned power outage in Altoona this weekend

News
Posted: / Updated:
Restaurant_Directory

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penelec is planning a power outage for Altoona residents Saturday, May 9th.

Penelec will be working on their East End Substation from 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

The following areas will be without power during that four hour period:

  • The area from 1st Street to 11th Street and 30th Street
  • The area between South 5th Street and 9th Street
  • Kettle Street, Lloyd Street and Pearl Street
  • The area from 1st Avenue to 8th Avenue
  • 10th Avenue, N. 8th Avenue
  • East 2nd Avenue to East 6th Avenue
  • Bell Avenue, Crawford Avenue

Traffic signals at the following locations will be on generator power and operating:

  • 6th Avenue and 7th Street
  • 6th Avenue and 8th Street
  • 3rd Avenue and Lloyd Street (Flasher Signal)

Fire Station No. 3 (530 Crawford Avenue) will still be operating during the outage.

Questions? Call Penelec at 1-800-545-7741.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss