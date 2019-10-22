Plan to protect the Great Lakes

HARRISBURG (WTAJ) — Tuesday EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler was in Michigan announcing a five year plan to protect and restore the world’s largest system of fresh water, the Great Lakes.

Roughly 40 million Americans rely on the massive lake for their drinking water, and dozens of local economies are directly linked to them.

After three years of pushing plans to cut funding for the Great Lakes, the Trump administration has had a change of heart.

They called for full funding for the Great Lakes for a year.

Wheeler says the money will help clean up toxic chemicals, protect native wildlife, and keep out invasive species.