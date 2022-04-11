CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Plans for a year-round fireworks store in Centre County have been approved.

The College Township Council unanimously approved final development plans for a Jake’s Fireworks location at 2000 E. College Ave.

Once open, the location will mark the first Pennsylvania retail location for Jake’s Fireworks, which is based in Kansas. There is currently a distribution warehouse for the company located in Pennsylvania.

“To take this location and take it from relatively under-used, to an active and viable retail sales location again, I think that was a pretty good development for the township,” said Mike Bloom, Assistant Township Manager for College Township.

The site was formerly home to a Sheetz.

The plan includes the 5000-square-foot space, as well as the installation of a parking lot and a new sidewalk.