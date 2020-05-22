Pizza Hut Employee gets Surprise Graduation

Keila Minarchick, General Manager of Pizza Hut in Philipsburg, giving a little pizza hut graduation tonight, to Philipsburg-Osceola Senior High School graduate and Pizza Hut employee, Alysa Butterworth-McCracken.

Alysa says her manager gave her a pizza hut cap gown and told her to come outside for pictures, where her co-workers and friends and family surprised her.

“When I came outside I saw my Mom and the rest of my family, and then I looked really confused, and then I realized they were throwing me a little graduation party which I really appreciate,” Alysa, said.

“After hearing that there was a pre-recorded graduation at our high school, and Alyssa graduated in the top 10 in her class, so we basically just wanted to do something special,” Keila Minarchick, Arc Restaurants, Pizza Hut General Manager in Philipsburg, said.

Alysa is graduating with grades that put her in the top ten of her class, and is going to train for the U.S. National guard in Virginia, before attending Lock Haven University in the Fall.