Pittsburgh Steelers announce no fans for first two September home games

In a statement released today, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that there will be no fans at Heinz Field for the first two regular season home games, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The following is a statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II:

“As we have prepared for the 2020 season, we have continuously followed the guidance of public health officials to ensure the safety of our fans, as well as our players. And we understand and appreciate the dedication of our fans who want to attend games this season. That is why it is disappointing to announce that we will not be able to host fans for our first two home games in September. Our plan for games without fans has been approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and we appreciate and respect the guidance of our public health officials concerning the ongoing public health emergency. We will continue to work on plans to host fans at games when it is deemed safe to proceed. We will communicate with our ticket holders concerning updates on our plans.

The first two home games of the season for the Black and Gold are against the Denver Broncos on September 20th and the Houston Texans on September 27th.