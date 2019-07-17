Pittsburgh police officer death being investigated as homicide

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh police officer shot while off-duty has died.

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Officer Calvin Hall, passed away Wednesday morning at UPMC Presbyterian from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hall, who served in the department for two years, was shot in Homewood around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 14.

“Officer Hall was shot three times in the back July 14 on the 7300 block of Monticello Street. He fought valiantly for more than three days before succumbing to his injuries,” Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief, Scott Schubert, said in a statement released Wednesday.

Several people were detained at the scene for questioning, but no arrests have been made.

Police are now investigating his death as a homicide and believe Hall was acting under the color of the law when he was shot.

“In his time here he left an indelible mark on his brother and sister officers, as well as the community he served,” stated Schubert and went on to say, “He was known for his quick smile, ever-optimistic attitude and for his career-long focus on community policing. He was a model officer. He made it a priority to connect with residents, and succeeded in doing so.”