PITTSBURGH (AP) — Screeners at Pittsburgh International Airport found a loaded .22-caliber handgun in a passenger’s carry-on bag.

The incident took place Thursday morning at the airport’s main security checkpoint. Allegheny County Police say the female passenger had a valid concealed carry permit and had inadvertently left the gun in her bag.

Police say the passenger was permitted to board her flight without the weapon. No charges have been filed.