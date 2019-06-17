Pillsbury, Ragu and El Monterey announce various recalls

(WTAJ) — More than 4,600 cases of Pillsbury Best Bread flour, distributed to ten states, are being recalled for possible E. Coli contamination.

They are made by a.D.M milling company and sold by Hometown Food Company. The company says there are no reports of anyone getting sick, and the recall was done out of caution.

Aldi and King Arthur flour have also recalled some of its flour for possible E. Coli contamination.

All three brands are made by a.D.M milling, which is based in Buffalo, New York.



More than 246,000pounds of breakfast wraps are being recalled.

‘El Monterey’ frozen breakfast wraps are being pulled off the shelves across the country because they may have pieces of material, including small rocks.

The recall affects the 8-pack family size of the egg, potato, bacon and cheese wrap.

Ruiz foods products produced the wraps in January. The USDA says Ruiz foods advised them that they’ve received three consumer complaints about the wraps.



The owner of Ragú is recalling some of its jars of pasta sauces over possible plastic pieces.

“Mizkan America” says it has no reports of injuries or complaints. The voluntary recall was also launched out of caution.

It says the sauces, produced earlier this month, were distributed nationally.

The recall involves three specific varieties: Chunky tomato, garlic & onion, old world style traditional and old world style meat sauces.

You can go to the FDA’s website for more information on the recalls.

