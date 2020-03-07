Pike Street in Lemont to have Project for Driver, Pedestrian Safety

Sue Smith, is the Chair of the Educational and Historical non-profit, Lemont Village Association.

“In 1968, we came.”

She says the sidewalks are a hazard, long overdue for improvements.

“Because of the trees, they’re all out of shape and you can see here, this is probably the worst section, but you can never roller skate in Lemont anywhere, so it’s really not good.”

College Township Manager, Adam Brumbaugh, says the recently finalized project will also add wheelchair accessible sidewalks, new sidewalks with curbs, remove trees and add new trees as well as pedestrian crosswalks along Pike Street.

“I don’t think there’s any question that once the improvements are being completed, it will be a much more attractive area, and it will be safer and especially for pedestrians,” Brumbaugh, said.

He says for the first time the village will have organized parking spots, going from 25 spots to 35.

College Township got a one point one four grant from PennDOT for the construction.

The other $300,000 will come from a township capital improvement fund.

Manager Brumbaugh says the project will start in Spring 2021 and take about 6 months to complete.