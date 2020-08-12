PIAA sends letter to Gov. Wolf hoping for discussion on fall sports

The PIAA has reached out to Governor Wolf to start a conversation about changing his recommendation against K-12 sports this fall.

The PIAA provided this letter to WTAJ sent by executive director Robert Lombardi to Governor Wolf Tuesday.

In the letter, Lombardi requested the opportunity to present a plan that would allow students to participate in fall sports “in a reasonably safe environment.”

The letter also notes that youth sports will happen even if the PIAA postpones them to the spring. The letter says allowing sports “within the educational umbrella may provide the safest means for that to occur.”

The PIAA decided to delay fall sports by two weeks after the governor, the PA Department of Health and the PA Department of Education recommended to push back all sports to Jan. 1, 2021.

The PIAA Board of Directors are set to meet again on Aug. 21 to discuss the fate of youth sports across the state.