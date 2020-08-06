PIAA reacts to Gov. Wolf’s recommendation to postpone sports until January

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association has issued a statement following Governor Tom Wolf’s recommendation that allK-12 school and recreational youth sports be postponed until at least Jan. 1, 2021.

Governor Wolf’s administration said they are providing this as a strong recommendation, and not an order or mandate.

The Board of Directors with the PIAA will meet Friday afternoon to review the action. At that time, they will have an official statement.

The statement reads:

“Today, Governor Wolf issued a statement of strongly recommending no interscholastic and recreational sports until January 1st. We are tremendously disappointed in this decision. Our member schools have worked diligently to develop health and safety plans to allow students the safe return to interscholastic athletics.”