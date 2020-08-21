PIAA expected to make final decision Friday afternoon

(WTAJ) — The PIAA is expected to meet on Friday, where they could make a final decision on the fate of high school sports this fall.

Pennsylvania high school athletes are unsure about what their season is going to look like this fall, but the answer may be on the way after two weeks of discussion.

Over the past two weeks, schools and athletes have been allowed to continue preseason workouts and practices. With so many uncertainties, parents feel concerned for their kids.



Jennifer Myrick, a parent, said that it’s hard to watch and have the uncertainty of not knowing if they’re going to play their season.

Myrick describes it as “the sport they love and what they’ve worked so hard for.”

“When all of this went down in the spring, I had a lot of kids who cried and a lot of hearts were broken over having their season canceled and not having a chance to shine,” Myrick continued. “I would hate to see the same thing happen.”

The PIAA is scheduled to meet on Friday at 3 p.m.