PIAA allows sports for the Fall

Mechel Houser’s 14 year-old daughter Hailey plays on both the Bald Eagle Area High School Soccer team and marching band.

She says it’s a relief the PIAA will allow Fall sports.

“I think it’s great, I think it’s going to give the kids some kind of normalcy, whatever that may be at this point,” Mechel Houser, Parent of a student athlete in the Bald Eagle Area School District, said.

“They made the best decision they could with the information they have, to try to maintain opportunities for our kids to be engaged in athletics and we’re going to make locally the best decision we can with the information we have, to help keep our kids engaged,” Chris Weakland, Athletic Director for the State College Area School District, said.

State College Area School District’s Athletic Director’s Athletic Director, Chris Weakland, says the school board is expected to vote on the specific rules and guidelines for Fall seasons at their August 31st board meeting.

He says the students athletes have done a great job during Summer workouts wearing masks and socially distancing and will set the culture for that compliance on school campuses.

Houser says she’s going to miss watching her daughter play sports in person.

“The teams are going to play, the marching band is going to perform, but there will be no people in the stands watching,” Houser, said.

She’s glad though the Bald Eagle Area School District will show sports live online.

The PIAA is opening the door for a potential second Fall sports season to be played after the New year, if the pandemic gets worse.