Photos: Police trying to identify retail theft suspects in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Richland Township Police Department is attempting to identify individuals connected to a theft incident at a Dollar General that occurred on Jan. 3.
The police department released the photos through the website Crimewatch and indicated the suspects had stolen merchandise from the Dollar General, located at 1513 Scalp Ave, Richland Township.
The department asks any information regarding the theft be called in through Cambria County 911 at 814-972-2100
