Phone Provider found guilty for role in Telemarketing Scheme

(WTAJ) — An Ohio man was found guilty today for his role in a $7 million telemarketing scheme that defrauded elderly victims’ in the United States from call centers in Costa Rica.

Following a five-day trial, Donald Dodt, 76, originally from Cleveland Ohio, was convicted on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, two counts of mail fraud, eight counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit international money laundering and ten counts of international money laundering.

According to evidence, Dodt worked in a call center in Costa Rica in which co-conspirators, who posed as representatives of the District of Columbia Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, contacted senior citizens in the United States to tell them that they had supposedly won a substantial sweepstakes prize.

The evidence says that Dodt was an integral part of this scheme in that he knowingly provided services that were necessary for the scheme to work and that facilitated the concealment and success of the scheme for many years.

Dodt and his conspirators stole more than $7,000 from the victims.