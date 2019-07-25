Phone charger dangers

A cheap charger may keep your cell phone going, but it could put you at risk of burns or electrocution.

That’s according to a new study released by the nation’s emergency room doctors.

Researchers say in one case, a patient was thrown from his bed by electric current, generated by a generic phone charger.

Another patient suffered second-degree burns when the end of a charger touched her necklace.

E-R doctors say don’t sleep with your phone charging in bed and avoid leaving the charger plugged in when it isn’t connected to a phone.