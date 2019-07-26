Philly police cut public info on complaints against officers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia mayor’s office says a police misconduct complaint database is providing less information because the police department doesn’t have manpower to provide more detail.

The news site Billy Penn said Friday the department recently began removing identifying information and other facts from the accountability database.

A spokesman for Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney says the new approach is a compromise between making records readily available and the department’s staffing limitations.



The news site says detailed allegations are being replaced by one-sentence summaries, which a police spokesman says will make records consistent.

Billy Penn says previous analysis indicated the police department’s internal investigators sustain a fraction of complaints.

District Attorney Larry Krasner says a high volume of work isn’t an excuse for not fully disclosing complaints about police misconduct.