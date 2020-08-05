Phillipsburg Manufacturer to open new building, hire more workers

Phillipsburg manufacturer Advanced Powder Products was already growing rapidly, then the pandemic began.

“As soon as COVID hit, we got orders that in one month, we got orders for an entire year’s-in previous years supply of that specific component and that component’s been steady throughout the entire pandemic,” Nick Eidem, Director of Business Development at Advanced Powder Products, said.

Chris Sconzo, Director of Operations at APP, says while some businesses have experienced a slow down, they’ve seen an increase, especially for making medical parts.

Because of the demand, they’re looking to fill 10 production jobs now and over the next year, have nearly 30 new hires.

“Anything from entry level operators to quality positions to technicians, we really have openings across the board,” Chris Sconzo, Director of Operations at Advanced Powder Products, said.

Eidem says the new 25,000 square foot building, which began over a year ago, is more than double their current production space.

“Building or use for growth for vertical integration, state of the art equipment and facilities in order to sustain and support our customer base and those industries and also outside of industries and the new industries that we’re not currently in,” Eidem, said.

APP’s profits for this year are projected to be up over 30 percent.

To learn about APP’s job opportunities go to:

https://www.advancedpowderproducts.com/