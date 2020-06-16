Phillipsburg councilwoman loses power after controversial comments

PHILLIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — At a highly anticipated meeting on Monday night, Phillipsburg Borough Council addressed controversial comments made by Councilwoman Sharon Goss. The council ended up relieving her of her committee roles and restricting her in some areas as a member of the council.

This comes after Goss made comments about protesters who demonstrated at Cold Stream Dam last Sunday. Her Facebook posts read, in part “rioters should get coronavirus” and told them to quote “go back to the jungle and beat bushes.”

Protest organizer Samuel Martell was one of a handful who spoke against Goss during the borough meeting. He says “Sharon Goss’s statements were obviously racist and I think she’s denouncing the fact that we have people of color in our community.

Local Phillipsburg Attorney Daniel Nelson says Goss now has the least amount of power that a councilperson can have. Nelson says “she cannot serve on a committee, she will not have voice in a committee if the borough decides to govern itself that way. It also restricted her access from borough records and borough information so now every time she comes and requests a document to request particular information, it’s governed, it has to go through the president of council and it will be regulated of sorts.”