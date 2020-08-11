Philipsburg-Osceola School District gets Money for Laptops for School Restart

This school year, the Philipsburg-Osceola School District has had to pay for masks, thermometers and plexi glass dividers for students, expenses they’ve never had to worry about before.

“We had a million dollars in atypical expenditures right now, so we really have to watch our bottom line at this point, so that money was really appreciated us,” Gregg Paladina, Superintendent for Philipsburg-Osceola School District, said.

Fortunately, the district is getting a $23,4000 grant from the PA Department of Education.

The money can be used to buy computer equipment and internet hotspots, or to provide written lessons and coursework.

Superintendent Gregg Paladina says they’ll be able to buy 40 to 50 laptops for students in need of a laptop.



“Give students computers at home and we’ll able to monitor those and provide some internet access, some remote internet access for them and we will be able to connect students who don’t typically have that,” Superintendent Paladina, said.

He says even after the pandemic the students will be able to use the laptops.



“Once we get the past the stage of this COVID, then they can use them in the classrooms,” Superintendent Paladina, said. “You know it will be able to benefit the elementary students in the classrooms.”

The grants were created to ensure that students have access to remote and online learning.