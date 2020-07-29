Philipsburg man wanted for alleged vehicle theft

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man is facing numerous charges including criminal attempt following an investigation of a stolen truck in Brookville.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Chase Conway, 32. According to Brookville Borough Police Department, Conway was allegedly involved in the theft of a truck from a Brookville business on July 13.

Police said that they recovered the stolen truck on July 15 and collected evidence that showed Conway was involved.

Anyone with information about the incident or Conway’s whereabouts are asked to contact Brookville Police at 814-849-5323.