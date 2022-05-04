PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — As more Airbnb rentals are popping up in the area, Philipsburg is interested in regulating these properties.

Troy Herrington is an Airbnb rental property owner, He said he enjoys renting his property right outside of downtown Philipsburg to visitors through the online service.

“Watching the guests come in and either get with their family members or members that they haven’t seen, say during COVID, and enjoy the outdoors, the fire, the gathering,” Herrington said.

His property is just one of multiple Airbnbs in the Philipsburg area, leading the borough to discuss how the properties should be regulated.

“I had a phone call regarding the rules on them a few weeks ago, which prompted me to ask council how I am to address them,” Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder said.

Ryder said the borough is currently looking to clarify what exactly qualifies as an Airbnb.

“We’re gonna be talking about it and looking into a few of the other townships and a few other locals to see what they’re doing and how they’re defining things,” Ryder said.

Ryder said the council is looking to determine if the borough wants to treat Airbnbs as rentals that must be reported and undergo safety inspections through the borough. Current owners like Herrington said all taxes are currently gathered through Airbnb.

“The whole process goes through them online, all the billing, all the, I wanna say, taxation, that all gets taken out up front and sent to Centre County,” Herrington said.

Both Ryder and Herrington said the Airbnbs in Philipsburg can assist in the ongoing revitalization of the borough.

“It’s great for the area, the community, the economic value. People come in and buy groceries, food, beverages, gas,” Herrington said.