PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bike fundraiser in Philipsburg will be raising money for the Moshannon Valley YMCA on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The event takes place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at gFree Church. The church is located at 305 Keystone Hill Road in Philipsburg.

The event will feature a 17-category motorcycle and off-road bike show. Registration is free and will begin at 10:00 on Saturday. Judging will begin at 1:00 p.m. A special People’s Choice category will be made available where visitors can purchase tickets to vote for their favorite bike.

A silent auction will also take place. Organizer Bud Stiner said all proceeds raised will benefit the Moshannon Valley YMCA Anti-Hunger Program.

“People don’t realize how large of a reach it is,” Stiner said. “The YMCA Anti-Hunger Program touches most or every school district in Clearfield and Centre County.”

Stiner said this is the first year that the YMCA will be the primary beneficiary for the fundraiser.

“With the current state of the economy we’re really afraid that there’s gonna be a lot of people needing to utilize the anti-hunger program even more this year,” Stiner said.

The annual fundraiser has been running since 2015 and will feature food, entertainment and art vendors.

Stiner said the street bikes must be street legal and licensed. Off-road entries must be trailered, towed or trucked to the venue.