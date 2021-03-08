Philipsburg Borough Crew gives old town trees a second chance at life

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – During their slow season, the Philipsburg Borough Crew has found a way to be resourceful by giving town trees that are hundreds of years old, the chance to live a few more.

When century old trees fall, Crew Manager Joel Watson says they’d just either end up rotting or over the bank.

“I hated seeing them go to waste,” said Watson.

Which is why he says he decided to see what he could do with them.

After cutting, measuring and sanding, the crew is now transforming the trees into pieces of furniture.

Picnic table donated to Rowland Theatre

“Some of this stuff is kind of a lost art,” said Watson.

And once finished they’re returning them in their new form, back into the community.

“We donate it to the nonprofits in the area. Last year they had a rough time with their fundraising efforts so we donate them and they’ll be raffled off,” said Watson.

The Rowland Theatre was a recipient of a picnic table.

“Covid last year in 2020 did not do us any favors, so we’re going to use the funds for the picnic table just to help with our daily operations,” said Theatre Manager Kevin Conklin.

Showcased in the theatre’s lobby, Conklin says many coming in for a movie have already had their eye on it.

“We had a couple people here the other day that were actually measuring it up to see if it would fit in their newly remodeled farm house as a kitchen table,” said Conklin.