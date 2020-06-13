Philipsburg Borough Councilwoman faces scrutiny after alleged Facebook posts viewed as ‘threatening’ and ‘racist’; protest scheduled calling for her resignation

PHILIPSBURG, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– A Philipsburg Borough Councilwoman is facing scrutiny after being accused of threatening protesters and making comments–some view as racist–on Facebook posts.

Background:

On Sunday, June, 7, a peaceful protest took place at the Cold Stream Dam & Recreation Park in Philipsburg. Those who participated were protesting the death of George Floyd.

Before the protest, Philipsburg Borough Councilwoman, Sharon Goss, is accused of threatening the protesters through a direct message on Facebook.

The message, a screenshot obtained by WTAJ, is posted below. It has been censored.

Multiple leadership officials in Philipsburg Borough confirmed to WTAJ that Cold Stream Dam & Recreation Park is a public park… therefore the peaceful protest could, and did take place at the park.

Reaction:

Following Goss’ alleged Facebook comments, another protest has been scheduled for Monday, June, 15th, outside the Philipsburg Borough Office. The protest is scheduled to happen before and during a Philipsburg Borough Council meeting. The main purpose of the protest: to call for Goss’ resignation.

At the same meeting, Philipsburg Borough Council plans to vote on different items related to Goss’ statements.

Meeting Topics:

Friday, WTAJ spoke with Philipsburg attorney Daniel J. Nelson who–along with attorney Bobbie L. Rabuck–drafted a “Censure Resolution” which council will vote on Monday night.

“What caught our attention… was the what I consider to be the threatening Facebook post made by Sharon Goss.” Nelson said.

He continued:

“Municipalities have responsibility for the care of that playground, when she says I alone will tell you to get out, I alone will threaten you with criminal prosecution if you come… that’s where she oversteps. The concern with Ms. Goss post is that she decided to invoke her position on council and to threaten protesters who were planning to go to a publicly maintained park with the arrest for criminal trespass.” Attorney Daniel J. Nelson

Nelson and Rabuck’s drafted “Censure Resolution” would ask council to acknowledge that Goss’ alleged posts were inappropriate.

“Call it out, point it out as being wrongful in nature, and then address that conduct. She should not do it in the future,” Nelson said.

WTAJ asked Nelson, about the legality of Goss’ alleged comments.

His response: “She has a First Amendment right to say it, but I believe the Philipsburg Borough Council has a right to call that out and say that’s inappropriate for an elected member of council.”

WTAJ: “Is there anything illegal about what she did?”

Nelson: “Hard to say… there’s a grey area. The threshold to prove criminal hate speech is pretty high.”

Nelson however, is asking that Goss face other consequences

“We’re gonna ask that Sharon Goss be removed from her committee assignments, specifically the recreation committee which has control and authority over the parks. I think she took a step way too far asking folks to get out of her park. I think her message clearly indicated she thought she had some authority over that–that causes me concern,” Nelson said.

From the Borough Manager:

WTAJ spoke with Philipsburg Borough Manager Joel Watson on Friday. He indicated that Nelson’s “Censure Resolution” will be introduced at Monday’s meeting, but said there’s already existing official language outlining that Goss’ posts were inappropriate.

“It’s already in the handbook as a no-no, you’re entitled to you’re own opinion, but once your speaking for council–anything that sheds the borough in a bad light is not a good idea,” Watson said.

WTAJ asked Watson: “Is it clear that Goss is speaking for council in her Facebook posts?”

He confirmed that in another Facebook post (before the one posted above): “She does state that she is a council member… once you state that and people know that, people interpret that as she’s a council member, and therefore this is the borough’s view. Her using that position for any kind of influence, is abusing that position.”

Watson also confirmed that a vote will be taken Monday to determine if Goss is removed from the committees she currently serves.

He added that this vote is not required.

“The Borough Council President is within her power to just do that,” Watson said.

WTAJ to Watson: “Has there been any discussion on impeaching Goss from her elected position?”

Watson: “To get someone removed from an elected position is exceedingly difficult… the decision would go to the Governor.”

Watson told WTAJ that phone calls at the Philispburg Borough Office have tripled since Goss’ posts.

He emphasized that the opinions were Goss’ alone, not the borough’s.

Another Facebook Post:

Below is a second screenshot of a Facebook post obtained by WTAJ, allegedly made by Sharon Goss.

Reaction to this Post:

“To say: Go back to the jungle and beat the bushes. That’s an expression of racism, that is definitely meant towards a certain kind of person,” said Samuel Martell, Co-Organizer of the protest asking for Goss’ resignation.

In reference to Goss’ alleged “All those rioters should get coronavirus” comment, Martell said:

“I hope you would not wish that upon their community members, you’re working on behalf of the people that you’re wishing illness upon. Not only that, you’re wishing it upon your family as well.”

WTAJ asked Martell about Monday’s scheduled protest. His response:

“We’re practicing our right of free speech, so does Sharon Goss, but we don’t stand for what she stands for. I would love for her to resign, I think she should be embarrassed by the things that she’s said.”

In reference to Goss’ first alleged Facebook post published in this article, Martell said: “She’s threatening that she’s going to work with police…she’s trying to incite her privilege on Borough Council so people don’t go against what she believes.”

Speaking with Goss

Throughout this article the Facebook posts referenced have had the word “alleged” associated with them (thus not officially connecting them to Goss). This is because she did not take ownership of them when asked by WTAJ.

Friday, WTAJ approached Goss at her home to see if she would offer any comment about the Facebook posts or the items that will be voted on at Monday’s meeting.

Goss declined to comment on this.

WTAJ then asked Goss: “Could you confirm that the Facebook posts–that many view as threatening and racist–were yours? Comments about threatening to have peaceful protesters arrested in a public park, hoping they get Covid-19, and telling them to go back to the jungle and beat the bushes?”

Goss: “I wouldn’t know a thing about it.”

Philipsburg Borough Manager Joel Watson: “She admitted to making the posts Monday. Her account was not hacked. The posts were her own.”

WTAJ will have coverage of Monday’s Philipsburg Borough Council Meeting.