Philadelphia officer charged with pepper-spraying kneeling protesters

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia district attorney has announced charges against a police officer seen on video lowering the masks of protesters to douse them with pepper spray as they knelt on the highway during a protest.
Charges were announced Wednesday against Philadelphia SWAT Officer Richard Paul Nicoletti, including simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and official oppression over the June 1 encounter during a protest over police brutality and racial injustice.
A video has been widely circulated showing Nicoletti dressed in riot gear approaching three protesters kneeling on Interstate 676, before pulling down their masks and pepper-spraying them.
A message was left Wednesday with an attorney representing Nicoletti.