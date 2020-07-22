Philadelphia officer charged with pepper-spraying kneeling protesters

FILE—In this file photo from June 1, 2020, protesters march down Interstate 676 in Philadelphia, during a march calling for justice over the death of George Floyd. The Philadelphia district attorney has announced Wednesday, July 22, charges against a police officer seen on video lowering the masks of protesters to douse them with pepper spray as they knelt on the highway during a protest on June 1. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia district attorney has announced charges against a police officer seen on video lowering the masks of protesters to douse them with pepper spray as they knelt on the highway during a protest.

Charges were announced Wednesday against Philadelphia SWAT Officer Richard Paul Nicoletti, including simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and official oppression over the June 1 encounter during a protest over police brutality and racial injustice.

A video has been widely circulated showing Nicoletti dressed in riot gear approaching three protesters kneeling on Interstate 676, before pulling down their masks and pepper-spraying them.

A message was left Wednesday with an attorney representing Nicoletti.