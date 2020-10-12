Philadelphia man arrested in Blair County for assault

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man is in Blair County prison after reportedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Matthew Sales, 32, allegedly ripped the battery out of his girlfriend’s car soon after arriving at the Logan Hills Apartment Complex on Sunday evening, according to police.

The victim said she was shoved and hit across the face with what she believes to be a gun.

Sales left the complex, but was arrested near 26th Street and Dove Drive. He faces felony charges of aggravated assault at $75,000 bail.