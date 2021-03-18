Phase-out of Pa. gas tax could pose problems for Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Days after Governor Tom Wolf announced a plan to phase out the state’s gas tax, Altoona city leaders are left scratching their heads.

Altoona Public Works Director Nathan Kissell said Altoona receives $1.5 million a year as a result of the gas tax. Kissell said the city uses the money to buy winter materials, supplement workers’ salaries, retrofit city street lights and fix roads and bridges.



According to Altoona City Manager Ken Decker, this state-led effort will possibly force the city to come up with new ways to fill the funding gap.

“That would create a huge hole in our budget if we didn’t have some kind of revenue coming in,” Decker said. “We have 360 lane miles of roads in the city. That’s a lot of pavement to maintain.”

If the elimination of the gas tax comes to fruition, it’s possible taxpayers will foot the brunt of the bill.

Governor Wolf said he has formed a committee to look at the possibility of a phase-out, but the specifics on that committee have not yet been clarified.