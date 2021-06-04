PFAS chemicals found in a third of water samples, state says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says a statewide sampling program doesn’t indicate widespread contamination of drinking water supplies by a class of highly toxic chemicals used in products like nonstick cookware, carpets, firefighting foam and fast-food wrappers.

Results show about one-third of more than 400 sites tested across Pennsylvania contained one of the chemicals, known collectively as PFAS. Two results were above the federal government’s health advisory level.

The statewide sampling began in 2019 and wrapped up in March. Studies have found “associations” between the chemicals and cancer, thyroid disease and other health issues, although state officials say their effects on human health aren’t fully understood.