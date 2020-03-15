Petition circling to keep PIAA seasons going

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Right now, the coronavirus has the sports world on pause.

One Eastern Pa. softball player is trying to make sure she, and all other high school athletes get to finish their high school careers. Emi Curcio, a softball player for the Frazier Commodores, has started this petition, which essentially is a plea to the PIAA to not cancel the remaining winter sports season, along with the spring sports season.

“I would like to start by saying that I understand the severity of this situation. I also understand that it is ultimately the PIAA’s decision to determine the fate of the season. However, at this time, I wholeheartedly believe that there are many more reasons to continue the postponement until it is deemed safe to play, rather than to cancel the remainder of the seasons,” Curcio said.

The PIAA is expected to meet this coming week to decide the next and final steps it will take regarding the continuation of its sports seasons.