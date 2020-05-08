Personal care home creates ‘chatterbox’ for residents and families

SIDMAN, CAMBRIA COUNTY (WTAJ) — A personal care home in Cambria County is making sure interactions between families keep happening with a unique addition to their facility.

Christine Weaver and her husband own Forest Hills Personal Care home. They’ve created a ‘chatterbox’ for families to see their loved ones at a safe and protective distance. The idea was given to them by the Cambria County ombudsman last Monday. Two days later, Christine and her team had the glass box constructed. They immediately started taking appointments.

“Especially with dementia residents, having to look at loved ones with a mask on is a little scary,” Weaver said. “So being able t to interact through a clear glass without masks enables us to provide a safe encounter that still provides protection.”

Faye Brunnet is a resident at the home. Her daughter, Faye Jr. visits as often as she can.

“This is absolutely wonderful,” Faye Jr. said. “My mom, Skype would never work for her but this, this is so great. Christine goes over and above with stuff like this.”

Christine said they money used to create the ‘chatterbox’ came from donations from the residents family members.