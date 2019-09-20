Perry’s Properties September 20, 2019

Breaking News
2220 Wooded Way Huntingdon PA
Pristine home located in a quiet neighborhood to close schools and college. Tastefully decorated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with open concept and first-floor laundry.

230 E Lee Avenue, Altoona – Listed by: Jason Jones 814-207-6652
JUST REDUCED! $152,000. 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath ranch. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen, gas fireplace

1719 Rice Road, Altoona – Listed by: Chelsey Frederick 814-414-2828
Listing price: $234,900. 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, metal roof, stone gas fireplace, home warranty included

11051 Shack On Rock Way, Huntingdon – Listed by: Alexis Thompson 814-699-0212
NEW PRICE! $515,000. Custom log cabin on 20 acres, 5 bedrooms, 5 bath, 2 car garage, open concept, hibachi grill

