Perry’s Properties: August 16, 2019

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- With the start of school just around the corner, local police are reminding parents and drivers to keep an eye out for those flashing school bus light and running kids.

In Pennsylvania, over 1.5 million students will be returning to school in the upcoming weeks. In 2016, 730 motorist were convicted of breaking school bus laws in Pennsylvania, partially due to new cameras inside and outside the buses.