Perry’s Properties: April 3, 2020

It’s that time again! Time to take a look at some of PERRY’S PROPERTIES!

5990-92 CALIFORNIA AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $175,000

DETAILS: Investor opportunity!! Beautifully maintained home with business space included. This home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath on the first floor, with space for a possible 3rd bedroom on the second floor. There is a full basement with a half bath, laundry, and access to the outside. The restaurant has a full kitchen and dining areas. “McAbee’s Super Subs” business is not for sale.



3066 LAKEVIEW DRIVE, JAMES CREEK – LISTED BY ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $250,000

DETAILS: Beautiful custom-built, well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home situated on 1.13 acres in Marklesburg – only a mile from Raystown Lake and the Aitch Boat Launch and Fishing Dock. New energy efficient roof, new furnace, sunroom, knotty pine interior, cathedral ceiling and fireplace are just some of the many features of this property. Plenty of storage with garage, two sheds and carport. Easy commute to Huntingdon, Altoona and State College. Previously used as a year-round residence but would make a great low-maintenance second home or vacation rental.

2644 WHITESEL ROAD, JAMES CREEK – LISTED BY PAULA DEBOLT 814-360-2809

LISTING PRICE: $310,000

DETAILS: This easy maintenance & move in ready Ranch home on 1.78 acres within the sought after Lakeview Acres development is ready for its new owner.It is within short proximity to 4 public boat launches; AITCH, James Creek, Tatmun Run & Shy Beaver. It is also a short distance to 7 Points & Raystown Resort. The home is in a great location for a vacation home/year round living! An oversize 2 car insulated finished garage & the rear storage area is ready for all your tools & toys.At the end of the day entertain your friends off the kitchen on the enclosed screened in deck with tiled floor.The outdoor area features a circular driveway, rock retaining wall, fire pit area, & seasonal creek.The front porch invites you to sit & enjoy the evening stars.Homes in this development do not come on the market often.

122 ST. JAMES STREET, HOUTZDALE – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS – 814-932-9745

DETAILS: Check out the virtual walkthrough tour of this fantastic 4 bedroom, 1 bath home in Houtzdale. This property is situated on 3 corner lots and features a freshwater spring and a large two car, heated garage with a spacious loft area that can be converted into an apartment or even a rec room! Inside the main house, you’ll find an open floor plan in the kitchen and living area which features a vaulted ceiling addition. There is one bedroom off the kitchen and another off the large laundry area and mudroom that has access to the back yard and stone patio area. Two more bedrooms are located off the living room. There is also an updated bathroom with a walk-in bath shower. See it virtually and make an offer!

