Perry Wellington 4.5: WE SOLD IT!

That’s the king of rock n roll Elvis Presley back in 1956 with his hit song, Blue Suede Shoes.

Elvis passed away 42 years ago today and according to an article in Forbes Magazine… He’s still the king!

He’s still one of my all-time favorites and now it’s time for the return of another favorite here on the show. This one inspired by an idea Jordan had awhile back… “WE SOLD IT!”



116 BRODBECK DRIVE DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD – Sold for $400,000

DETAILS: This custom home, built-in 2015, leaves nothing to be desired! The home is situated on a corner lot in Pleasant View Estates. The first floor has an open concept layout. There’s a first-floor master bedroom with an en-suite bath as well as a bonus room that could be an office or a fourth bedroom with an adjacent full bath. Two additional bedrooms on the second floor with another full bath. There is a full unfinished basement with so much potential. A two-car garage rounds out this must-see home!



118 MARK DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – SOLD BY ADAM CONRAD, SALE PRICE $675,500

DETAILS: Luxurious Stonehenge home nestled into a large private wooded lot. This home features heated 4 car garage, dual fireplaces, storage over garage, new roof & A/C, two-zone heating & cooling, solid oak trim, doors & custom made cabinets, master bath heated floor, hardwired security system (including floor) & sound system, all 4 huge bedrooms with full baths & walk-in closets, central vacuum, full working mitigation system, dual private wells, dual 200 amp electrical boxes, updated landscaping, exterior accent lighting, finished heated basement with adjacent large storage area with shelves & workshop, formal living & dining room & family room, formal living room features wet bar with inlaid carpet, 1st floor laundry/utility room with oak cabinets & refrigerator, hideaway ironing board



202 LAURELBROOK ROAD EBENSBURG – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS – Sold for $230,000

DETAILS: Newly updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in the sought after Crestwood neighborhood of Ebensburg. Move right in and enjoy the new oak hardwood floors, radiant heated tile flooring in the kitchen/dining room and freshly painted walls. The kitchen is nicely appointed with stainless appliances, soft close cabinets and access to the backyard patio. There is also a large, newly fenced in yard (maintenance-free fencing) and a shed w/electricity. Upstairs you find the spacious master suite with ensuite bath, WIC, double sinks & tile shower. There are also two more bedrooms upstairs + a full bath. A heated 2 car garage, half bath & newly remodeled laundry room complete the home! Plus – there’s a new HVAC system & a walk-up attic and a bonus attic for additional storage! This home has it all!

We SOLD it!